Megha Gupta advocates a cold shower

Actress Megha Gupta who is now a fitness entrepreneur does not shy away from posting sexy clicks on her Instagram handle. The actress posted some pics from the Taj Falaknuma Palace hotel where we can see her taking a cold shower in a blue bikini top. She spoke about the numerous benefits of cold shower. The actress wrote, “Cold showers wake your body up, inducing a higher state of alertness. The cold also stimulates you to take deeper breaths, decreasing the level of CO2 throughout the body, helping you concentrate. Cold showers thus keep you ready and focused throughout the day. More robust immune response.” Well, the actress did make a statement of some important issues, and it is even more arresting when you make it so hot.