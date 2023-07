Jawan

Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan is one of the most awaited movie for all the right reasons. It is trending on the internet and its teaser views on Youtube are proof. Ahead of the scheduled release on 7th September, the makers of Jawan dropped prevue yesterday and it went viral. Jawan Prevue has crossed 112 million views on Youtube within 24 hours of its release. It has surpassed the record set by Adipurush teaser. Check out the top 10 most watched Hindi movies teaser in 24 hours.