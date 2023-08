Love – All cast, story, release date and more details

This upcoming sports drama film Love – All is directed by Sudhanshu Sharma. Kay Kay Menon, Robin Das, and Swastika Mukherjee will be seen sharing the space for this film. Well, the makers have planned to release the film in theatres on September 1. Actors including Satyakam Anand, Pravina Bhagwat Deshpande, Atul Srivastava, and Raja Bundela will play pivotal roles in the film. The storyline of the film is about Siddharth, a small-city boy who gets a Railways quarter which was granted to his mother, after his father died for his job. The turn of events forces him to make life-altering choices.