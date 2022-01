Ranveer Singh-Govinda

Bollywood stars also have their idols, and more often than not, they’re from an earlier generation of stars belonging to the same film industry. Recently, Ranveer Singh broke down in adoration after Govinda paid a visit to the set of his game show, The Big Picture. We all already knew what a huge Govinda fan Ranveer Singh his, but his display of fandom made him so relatable to regular fans out there who feel and act out in similar fashion. Ranveer isn’t the only Bollywood actor though who worships yesteryear stars as an idol. Here are a few more…