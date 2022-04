Image credit: Google

Shah Rukh Khan – Atlee

Shah Rukh Khan has three films lined up, Pathaan, Dunki and Atlee’s next. While Pathaan and Dunki are officially announced, SRK is yet to make an official announcement about Atlee’s film. There were some reports that the film has been titled as Lion, however, there’s no confirmation on it. The movie will mark South star Nayanthara’s Bollywood debut, and reportedly also stars Priyamani and Sanya Malhotra as well. The shooting of the film has been going on and recently, Bollywood Hungama reported some interesting details about the film.