Image credit: Google

Pathaan

Ormax Media recently shared their list of most-awaited Hindi films. The list only has movies that are releasing after November 2022 and whose trailer has not been released. Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham starrer Pathaan has topped the list, and has left behind many biggies. Pathaan will mark Shah Rukh Khan’s comeback as a lad after a gap of four years, and fans are eagerly waiting for the film. The movie will hit the big screens on 25th January 2022.