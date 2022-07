Image credit: Google

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan 2 will star Tiger Shroff and Akshay Kumar in the lead roles. The film is helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar and produced by Vashu Bhagnani. The film is reportedly made on a budget of more than Rs 300 crore and will be released in 2023.