Shah Rukh Khan's Pathan, Salman Khan's Tiger 3, John Abraham's Tehran and more upcoming spy movies in Bollywood that have got us super-excited Bollywood isn't always known to dabble in the spy genre, but when it has, dating back to the 60s, the results have been quite favorable. There's a deluge of upcoming movies though like Patham Tiger, Tehran and more that could join the club of great spy films.