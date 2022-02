Shah Rukh Khan’s ONE picture at Lata Mangeshkar’s last rites gets nationwide applause

The image of Shah Rukh Khan and Pooja Dadlani standing side by side at the last rites of Lata Mangeshkar is making news and how. While he has raised his hands in duaa, we can see Pooja Dadlani with folded hands. Secular Indians are saying that this is the best representation of the real values of Indians in the past few years. As we know, bigotry seems to be on an all-time high in the country. In the middle of this crisis, this visual is heart-warming and reinstates our belief in the secular fabric of our Constitution. Well, this is not the first time that Shah Rukh Khan has been the best ambassador of India and its values. In the past five months he showed us why he is the heartthrob of millions and an epitome of resilience. Here is a look.