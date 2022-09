Image credit: Instagram

Star kids who are pampered with luxurious gifts

Star kids are often the centre of attention. And not just in the media but also in their families, which is natural. Star kids get trolled, get love and also get pampered by their loved ones. Today, we are here with a list of star kids who have been pampered by their family members. They have been lavished with such expensive and luxurious gifts. From Shah Rukh Khan-Gauri Khan's Aryan, Suhana and AbRam to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan's Aaradhya Bachchan and more are included in the list.