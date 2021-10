Suniel Shetty

Bollywood action star Suniel Shetty supported Aryan Khan as he told a media agency, 'I would like to say that wherever there is a raid, several people are caught. And we assume that this child must have consumed drugs or this child must have done it. But the proceedings are on, let’s give that child a breather.' He added, 'Whenever something happens in Bollywood, the media scrutinizes everything and jumps to conclusions. Give the child an opportunity. Let the real reports come out. Baccha Hai. Taking care of him is our responsibility.'