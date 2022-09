Bollywood star sons next in line

Love them or hate them (though why would you hate people you’ve never met or have any investment in the industry they belong to is beyond us), approve their privilege or not, star kids are a part and parcel of any film industry and are going nowhere. They get a much easier and bigger Launchpad and deserve to for the path and struggle their parents have laid down before them. What’s more they inevitable come better prepared due to better resources and are usually also look very good owing to their genes. On that note, let’s check out Aryan Khan, Arhaan Khan, Aryaman Deol, Ibrahim Ali Khan and other star sons who could take Bollywood by storm by virtue of their good looks alone, at least in the initial stage when they do make their debuts…