Image credit: Instagram

Gauri Khan designs new space at home

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's home Mannat has become an iconic spot in Mumbai. Tourists, especially fans of King Khan, worship this glorious home as a temple. Reportedly, the sprawling bungalow looking over the Arabian sea is said to be worth Rs 200 crore. Gauri Khan, who is an ace interior designer herself, has decorated their home with utmost panache. Recently, she shared a few pictures as she designed a news space in their home with a black and white colour scheme. Here's taking a look at inside pictures of Shah Rukh Khan's home. Surely, she has decorated their home very tastefully.