Image credit: Viral Bhayani

Gauri Khan chills with her gal pals

Shah Rukh Khan's wife Gauri Khan is besties with a lot of people. She keeps her friends close and never misses an opportunity to catch up with them in the town. Gauri Khan loves to have lunch dates or dinner dates with her gal pals and that's what she has been up to recently. It had been a while since Gauri was spotted on a lunch date with her cool girl gang. She dished out boss lady vibes as she posed for the paparazzi.