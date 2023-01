Image credit: Twitter/Instagram

TV stars getting love for performances on lesser-known shows

Hola TV buff, we always bring to you updates and features on popular TV shows such as Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and more. However, today, we bring to you a few less popular shows that are winning the hearts of the audience despite not being TRP toppers. Here with are with a list of TV celebs who are ruling hearts with their performances and the list includes Shaheer Sheikh, Shoaib Ibrahim, Aditi Dev Sharma and more.