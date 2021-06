Image credit: Instagram/Shaheer Sheikh

Charming

Shaheer Sheikh is one of the most loved actors of telly land. He has a massive fan following on social media as well. He will soon return on television as Dev Dixit in Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3. He was recently in Ladakh for some shoot and has been enjoying the snow there. He has shared a few pictures from there and we in love with his charming looks.