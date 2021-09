Shaheer Sheikh

Every person has seen a lot of struggle in their life. However, not many confess about it and especially celebrities are quite particular about not speaking about it. But many TV actors have dared to speak about it. Recently, it was Shaheer Sheikh who spoke about being jobless. He was jobless for almost a year. In an interview with an online portal, he spoke about the time when he turned to photography to earn his living because he had no work. This was when he had a gap between Navya and Mahabharat.