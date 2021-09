Image credit: Instagram

Sanaya Irani and Barun Sobti

Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar came together again for Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2. We have all loved them as Aditya and Pankhuri in Pyaar Ka Dard Hai..Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara. Now, watching them again as Ram and Priya in Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 was a treat for fans. Hence, we thought of bringing up the names of iconic TV jodis whom we wish to see on-screen again. The first in this list has to be Sanaya Irani and Barun Sobti. Arnav Singh Raizada and Khushi Kumari Gupta can never be forgotten. Their chemistry on-screen was the best and fans keep wishing to see them together.