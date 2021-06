Image credit: Instagram/shama_sns

New music video?

Shaheer Sheikh has given us so many amazing characters on-screen. He also made his debut in the digital space last year and now is impressing us with hiss performances in music video. Music videos have become a trend now and Shaheer Sheikh is ruling it. Recently, his music with Hina Khan titled Baarish Ban Jaana created records. It has crossed 100 million views on Youtube. Shaheer has been sharing pictures from Ladakh and now a few of his pictures with fans have gone viral. It seems he is shooting for another music video in Ladakh.