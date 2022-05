Image credit: Google

Bollywood husbands giving expensive gifts to their wives

Shahid Kapoor, Ajay Devgn and more Bollywood celebs are happily married. And one reason why they are happy in their marriage is because they know how to keep their wives happy. They have given expensive gifts to their wives. From Shahid Kapoor to Ajay Devgn and more, here’s a look at Bollywood celebs who have given some of the most luxurious things to their wives.