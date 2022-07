Image credit: Instagram

Shahid Kapoor aputnd Mira Raj

The lovely couple of Bollywood recently took a trip down to Switzerland along with their kids. After a hectic schedule, Shahid Kapoor took some time off to relax and unwind with the family. And of course, the couple gave a glimpse into their vacation. The Jersey actor recently took to his Instagram account to share mushy pictures with his dearest wifey. He shared this picture without any caption. Well, does it need any?