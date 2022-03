Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput are having a fun time at sister Sanah Kapur and Mayank Pahwa's wedding.

Shahid Kapoor is looking uber stylist as he attends his half-sister Sanah Kapur's wedding in Mahabaleshwar along with wifey Mira Rajput. The wedding ceremony pictures are out and it's every bit loving and adorable. This one picture of Shahid hugging sister Sanah Kapoor is just durable and fans are in awe of them.