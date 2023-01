Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan will be making her OTT debut with Sujoy Ghosh's film that will be an adaptation of the book, The Devotion of Suspect X. It also stars Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat.