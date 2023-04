Shahid Kapoor-Kriti Sanon, Shah Rukh Khan-Nayanthara and more onscreen jodis chemistry we are most excited about Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon announced their next in the most romantic way possible, Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara are already making fans excited for Jawan and more onscreen jodis chemistry that you will witness on the big screen for the first time ever.