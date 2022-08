Image credit: Instagram

Happy parents Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput were seen happily posing for the shutterbugs as they hosted daughter Misha Kapoor's 6th birthday party. Also Read - Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput snapped with kids Misha and Zain Kapoor at airport; fans cannot believe how much they have grown [VIDEO]