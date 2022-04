Image credit: Google

Sonakshi Sinha

After joining the industry, Sonakshi was criticised a lot for body. But, she confidently proved her mettle as a star and an actress. Sonakshi was also bullied in school for weight. In an intervie with Cosmopolitan, the actress had said, “You know, I was always an overweight child. I used to be 95 kilos in school. People bullied me, and the boys called me names. I never took the bullying to heart. And I didn’t let it bring me down because I’ve always known there’s much more to me than my weight or my size.”