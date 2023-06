Shahid Kapoor

Recently, Shahid Kapoor shared his thoughts on marriage that got the internet talking. In an interview with Film Companion, he said that marriage is about a woman 'fixing a guy who is a mess'. He said, This entire marriage thing is about one thing: that the guy was a mess and the woman came in to fix him. So the rest of his life is going to be a journey of him getting fixed and becoming a decent person. Netizens did not agree much with his comments and compared him to his Kabir Singh character. On that note, here's looking at other stars who spoke about marriage and made headlines.