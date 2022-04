Dear Zindagi

Alia Bhatt and Shah Rukh Khan starrer Dear Zindagi was a hit. It was stated that the film is a replica of a movie called Dear Erica. Director Gauri Shinde had then opened up about the same and said, 'I am deeply disturbed by irresponsible comments from people who have no clue what it is that they are referring to. I have not seen this series that they refer to and I cannot comment on what is in it. In today's world, where everybody sees everything, I am not so dumb that I believe I can get away by deliberate plagiarism nor am I so insensitive to borrow without giving credit, from anybody who has created anything for such a sensitive and important cause.'