Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput is slaying it's a show stopper for FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week 2022.

The star wife looked gorgeously beautiful in her multi-colour outfit ad one cannot take their eyes off from her. While Mira is balancing her personal and work life, netizen is reminding her that she said she hate slight and now she is a part of t. when Mira was married to Shahid, inmost of her interviews she had said that she will keep herself away from the media glare and she doesn't connect herself with the glamour world.