TV Replacements fans couldn't get over

Oftentimes, TV stars are replaced for various reasons. Sometimes to bring a new twist to the TV show or sometimes when the actor quits the show. While some of the replacements work, some cannot click with the audience. And it has got nothing to do with the actor or the actress who replaces the original ones. Sometimes the audience just cannot connect with the celebs. Today, we will be having a dekko at the list of popular TV shows wherein the actors were replaced and fans couldn't get over the same.