Shakti Arora in Kundali Bhagya

The ratings of Kundali Bhagya have improved after the entry of Shakti Arora as Arjun Raghuvanshi. The actor’s character is shaping up rather well. Many fans feel he is the best replacement for Dheeraj Dhoopar who played Karan Luthra for more than four years. Kundali Bhagya was the love story of Preeta (Shraddha Arya) and Karan but now it has got extra dimension with the entry of Shakti Arora. He has been worked in quite a few Ekta Kapoor shows. The most notable one being Meri Aashiqui Tumse Hi.