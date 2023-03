Image credit: Instagram

TV stars who QUIT popular shows for not wanting to AGE and play parents to grownups onscreen

Ageing on the screen should be graceful and necessary for the storyline. Popular TV shows have been heading for generation leaps quite often these days. From Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 to Kundali Bhagya, Imlie, Udaariyaan and more have seen generation leaps. And sometimes actors and actresses quit popular Tv shows and roles as they do not want to play older characters or parents on-screen. From Shakti Arora who quit Kundali to Nakuul Mehta who quit Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 and more, here's looking at TV stars who refused to age on-screen and be parents to grown ups.