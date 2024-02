Shakti Arora

Shakti Arora is one of the most popular actors and he is currently seen in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin as Ishaan Bhosale. However, Shakti was offered the role in the first generation of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin itself. Yes, he was offered the role of Virat Chavan played by Neil Bhatt. However, he had rejected it back then. Recently, Shakti revealed that he had rejected the role because of budget issues but he regrets not taking up the role because the show and the character have become popular.