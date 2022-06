Image credit: Instagram

Tv Serials - Ormax's most-liked TV shows

Let's have a look at the top 10 most-liked Hindi TV shows. From Tejasswi Prakash's Naagin 6 to Shraddha Arya's Kundali Bhagya, Harshad Chopda's Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Rupali Ganguly's Anupama and more, a lot of popular TV shows have made it in the top 10. Some of the TV shows have been affected as far as popularity is concerned. However, some of the TV shows have seen a good jump on the popularity chart. Let's check out the TOP 10 TV shows here: