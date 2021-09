Image credit: Instagram/Rubina Dilaik

Last day of Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas

Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki has been one of the longest running shows on television. It has been running for more than 5 years. Now, the show is wrapping up after running for five years. Cezanne Khan, Kamya Panjabi and Rubina Dilaik are part of this show’s cast currently and were present on the last day. Rubina Dilaik who played Saumya in the show got emotional and shared pictures from the last day of her shoot.