Image credit: Google

Shakti Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor

Bollywood's popular villian Shakti Kapoor who is still remembered as Crime Master Gogo is a father of beautiful daughter Shraddha Kapoor. Both, Shakti and Shraddha often give major father-daughter goals with their cute pictures. The veteran actor Shakti married Shivangi Kapoor and they are parents to son Siddhant Kapoor and daughter Shraddha. Also Read - Pankaj Tripathi REVEALS how he was connected to late Sidharth Shukla and how 'Shehnaaz Gill reminds him of the Bigg Boss winner