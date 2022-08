Image credit: Instagram

Shama Shikander birthday

On 4th August 2022, Shama Sikander celebrated her 41st birthday. The actress took to Instagram t o share some pictures from the celebrations, and it looks like she had a beach birthday as the actress is donning an orange swimsuit in the photos. Shama captioned it as, “A birthday well spent..” Shama’s fans are going gaga over her hot avatar…