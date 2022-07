Image credit: Instagram

Shama Sikander would love to star if there's Yeh Meri Life Hai reboot

Shama Sikander had earlier shared her excitement about having a reboot of her 2004 slice-of-life TV show Yeh Meri Life Hai and even wants to star in it. She said if the show is ever remade then makers should make it for the web-space television. The show revolved around a Gujarati middle-class girl, who aspires to become a film director.