Bigg Boss 15’s Shamita Shetty birthday bash sees attendance of Pratik Sehajpal, Rashami Desai, Umar Riaz and others

Shamita Shetty who finished fourth on Bigg Boss 15 celebrates her birthday today. The party was held at Bastian which is owned by Raj Kundra. Sister Shilpa Shetty planned the bash. Rashami Desai and Umar Riaz arrive together looking great in white. The other couple Ieshaan Sehgaal and Miesha Iyer were also present. But the star of the show was Pratik Sehajpal. The young man came with his sister Prerna who looked damn hot. Akasa Singh stuck with Pratik all through. We wonder how quickly their friendship is blossoming. Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij also came for the do. Inside, Raqesh Bapat joined the Shetty family in cake-cutting. Take a look at the pics…