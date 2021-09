Kushal Tandon and Gauahar Khan

Kushal Tandon and Gauahar Khan met each other in Bigg Boss 7 and they fell in love with each other. So much that Gauahar even left the controversial house after Kushal was asked to leave for his violent behaviour. Post the show, Kushal and Gauahar remained to be the happy couple for a while but then they called it quits. They even exchanged war words on social media. Gauahar is now married to Zaid Darbar.