Image credit: Instagram

Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat's news timeline

Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat have been grabbing headlines for their alleged break-up in the last couple of days. The two lovebirds met inside the house of Bigg Boss OTT. They entered as the support system of each other in a pair. And since ShaRa was being dubbed as a couple. Slowly, their relationship grew. After Bigg Boss OTT, Shamita Shetty participated in Bigg Boss 15. While his ladylove had been locked inside, he stayed loyal and rooted for her from outside. And now, there have been reports of trouble in their paradise. Let's check out why Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat have been making news lately.