Ranbir Kapoor trolled for looking old

Well, actors are human too. And even they age. It is not easy for actors to live up to fans' expectations every time. Ageing is a natural process and there are many actors whose age doesn't show on their faces, however, RK is not one of them. The man started his journey almost 15 years ago and made his mark. Today he is married and will soon embrace fatherhood and the expectation from him is that he should still look the way he did in Saawariya! Is it not too much?