Shamshera

Shamshera has turned out to be one of Ranbir Kapoor's biggest flops. The movie made on a budget of Rs 150 crores is struggling to touch the Rs 40 crore mark at the box office. Ranbir Kapoor has got the ignominy of being the Bollywood star with three films that have losses over Rs 50 crores. On Monday, Shamshera made close to Rs 2.5 crores, which is very sad.