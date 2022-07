Image credit: Google

Shamshera box office collection day 3

Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt, and Vaani Kapoor starrer Shamshera has been rejected by the audiences. The film took a slow start at the box office and collected Rs. 10.25 crore on day 1. On Saturday and Sunday, it didn’t show a jump and collected Rs. 10.50 crore and Rs. 11 crore respectively. The three-day total is Rs. 31.75 crore which is quite low. The upward trend was missing over the weekend, and the film has not even made it to the top five weekends of the year.