Shamshera: Here's how much Ranbir Kapoor, Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt charged for the movie

Made on a whopping budget of Rs 150 crore, y'all would surely want to know the fees of the cast of Shamshera. Well, as per the reports, Ranbir Kapoor is charging Rs 20 crore for his stint in Shamshera. It is being said that Vaanin Kapoor charged Rs 5 crore for her role as Sona in Shamshera. Sanjay Dutt was reportedly paid Rs 8 crore as Shuddh Singh the Karan Malhotra directorial. Ronit Roy, who plays a crucial role in the film charged Rs 4 crore, state reports.