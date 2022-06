Ranbir Kapoor

Shamshera teaser is out and Ranbir Kapoor will leave you spellbound. Ranbir Kapoor is back and it only shows that he is here to rule. He keeps you gripped with his every frame in the screen and that is the reason he is called THE BEST actor among all. While fans and audience are hailing his Shamshera teaser, we reveal you that he charged whopping amount of rupees 20 crore for this film reportedly. And boy he rightly deserves this and even more.