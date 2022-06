Why Shamshera is an important film for Ranbir Kapoor

After a long gap Ranbir Kapoor will have a release at box office and he is leaving no stone unturned to make it the best. A close source to us informs, Ranbir Kapoor's Shamshera is that box office hit that Hindi audience needs. The film is going to be kickass and regain the faith in Bollywood as it the original source to make a masala entertainer. Ranbir has decided to go all out to promote the film and he will soon kick start the promotions.