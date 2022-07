Image credit: Google

Shamshera

Ranbir Kapoor, Vaani Kapoor, and Sanjay Dutt starrer Shamshera released on 22nd July 2022. It was expected that the film will open well at the box office, but that didn’t happen. The movie has taken a slow start and as the reviews and word of mouth is negative, one cannot expect it to show a great jump over the weekend. So, it looks like that the film will be one of the biggest disasters of the year.