Image credit: Google

Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor is undoubtedly one of the most good looking actors we have in Bollywood. He is now married to Alia Bhatt, but before tying the knot with the actress, he has been in the news many times for his relationships with Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif. Well, the actor himself in an interview earlier had confessed that he had cheated on his partner ‘out of immaturity’. However, recently, in an interview with Bollywood Bubble, he stated that he had become a poster boy for Casanova who is known as a cheater.