Ranbir Kapoor talks about Alia Bhatt and life post marriage

At the trailer launch event. he was also asked how his life has changed post-marriage. The actor stated that he was earlier looking for tangdi kabab but now he is very much happy with dal-chawal. He said, 'Alia is the tadka in dal chawal, the achar with it, the pyaz she is everything and I could not have asked for a better partner in my life.'